W Motors Together With ICONIQ Bringing Multiple Models To 2017 Shanghai Show

During this year's Shanghai Auto Show, W Motors will be showcasing their red Lykan HyperSport, as well as the upcoming Fenyr SuperSport concept ahead of its production debut in November at the Dubai International Motor Show.
The Arabian supercar-maker is also celebrating its strategic alliance with partner ICONIQ Motors by unveiling the ICONIQ Seven model in Shanghai. This luxurious electric MPV will be showcased in both Premium and VIP edition, as prototypes with serial production are scheduled for 2019.
The ICONIQ Seven was designed by W Motors as an "innovative and upscale approach to the electric vehicle solution." Its development brought together renowned partners from all over the world with the sole purpose of building the first luxurious MPV of its kind.
Shanghai Auto Show visitors can make their way to the W Motors and ICONIQ Motors booth 5A03, where they'll be able to admire the ICONIQ Seven Premium and VIP Editions, as well as the exclusive Lykan HyperSport and Fenyr SuperSport Concept between April 19th and April 28th.