W123 & W213 Mercedes E-Class Sedans Rendered To Depict 40 Years Of Evolution

If you're a fan of the old W123 sedan, observing it next to the W213 E-Class might just give you a new perspective on just how far Mercedes have come in terms of design.
Another reason to enjoy these renderings is that not only do they offer a glimpse at 40 years of Mercedes-Benz design evolution, but also the evolution of the automotive industry itself and how it's been shaped by time.
Responsible for these images is one Mihai Tarus from Prague. So what can we say about these two models? Well, we can't help but appreciate the fact that 40 years after the W123 was designed, its predecessor is still using a similar formula - sort of. What we mean is that it's still rocking the long bonnet, short front overhang and a long rear overhang typical of luxury sedans with a front engine, rear-wheel drive layout.
By the way, those of you in the mood for a mental exercise, try imagining what somebody from 1976 would say if they saw the W213 E-Class in front of their eyes.
In fact, take away the wheels, and the 2017 model, with its rounded off panels and imposing stance, could have easily been confused for a futuristic mini-submarine of sorts, 40 years ago.