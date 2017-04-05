Want A Ford GT Heritage Edition? There Are 4 Listed For Sale Right Now

We've seen a lot of cars done up in baby blue and orange, but few modern cars look quite as good in that Gulf livery as the previous Ford GT.
Unfortunately, it was a rather rare color combination even on the retro supercar, but there are four of them listed for sale on JamesEdition right now.
The cars in question were done up as part of the Heritage Edition, a special run of just 343 out of the 4,038 GTs made over a decade ago.
Like any other (first-generation) Ford GT, the Heritage Edition was equipped with a 5.4-liter supercharged V8, rated at 554 horsepower and packed into a form inspired by the original Le Mans-conquering GT40 from the late 1960s.
That throwback design was arguably further enhanced by the retro livery, with its orange nose pouring into a stripe running up the hood, over the roof, and down the tail, complimenting the baby blue bodywork and white number circles. Given its special treatment and scarcity, the Heritage Edition remains even more sought-after than the standard GT. But as you can see, they're there to be found.
Each of the four is currently listed with an asking price of about half a million, give or take – save for the lowest-mileage example (pictured, with 183 miles on the clock), located in Scotts Valley, California, and listed with “price on request.” Another in Houston shows 241 miles and is listed for $549,000. There's one in Los Angeles with 989 miles and a $489,900 asking price. And another in Lynnwood, Washington, with 2951 miles and a $495,000 sticker.