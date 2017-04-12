Watch The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Being Revealed Live Right Here At 1:15PM EST

Hyundai will pull the wraps off the updated US-spec 2018 Sonata at the New York Auto Show, covering the event live on its social media channels.
Hyundai’s Camry rival has already been revealed in Korea, allowing us to take a look at its revised bodywork which now brings the Sonata in line with the rest of the range.
The front end adopts the brand’s latest hexagonal grille, a set of vertical daytime-running LEDs and a more sculpted bonnet, while the rear end is now cleaner, with the license plate having migrated on the bumper, plus the new taillights now adding to the new character of the 2018 Sonata.
The changes are less obvious inside, where the updated Hyundai Sonata pretty much retains the general design of the previous model’s dashboard. There are new trim options, updated switchgear and a sportier three-spoke steering wheel, but the most important addition is that of a more modern 8-inch infotainment system.
We still haven’t confirmed which engines will equip the 2018 Sonata, but we do know that Korean petrol models are available with a 1.6-liter T-GDI with 180 PS (177 hp), a 2.0-liter with 163 PS (160 hp) and a range-topping 2.0-liter turbo with 245 PS (241 hp).
Hyundai will live broadcast the reveal of the updated 2018 Sonata this Wednesday, April 12 at 1:15PM, EDT at its official YouTube channel, with the link provided below.
Note: Korean-spec models pictured