Watch Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Fly To 250km/h Or 155mph From Standstill

Almost a year has passed since Alfa Romeo launched the Giulia Quadrifoglioin European markets, but the extremely potent Italian sedan continues to stun enthusiasts.
The brand's answer to the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63 has been subjected to numerous drag races and tests, but have you ever seen it go from rest to 250 km/h (155 mph) in a continuous sprint?
Well, regardless of your answer, you can now remove this desire from your video bucket list, because Motorsport Magazine have gotten their hands on a Giulia QV and accelerated the heck out of it, after shooting a few stationary sequences of the white Italian sports sedan..
Before experiencing its Italian DNA put to the test, let's talk numbers - according to the manufacturer, 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes 3.9 seconds, and top speed is 305 km/h (190 mph).
These come courtesy of a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that sits at the front and benefits from Ferrari's expertise. It delivers 505 horses and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque, allowing the Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde to lap the Nurburgring in 7 minutes and 32 seconds.
Buying your very own performance sedan means paying at least €79,000 ($84,225) in Italy, and around $72,000 in the United States.