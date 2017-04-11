Watch Audi RS6 Destroy Nissan GT-R In Drag Race

It’s hard to believe that the R35-generation Nissan GT-R hit the market almost a decade ago and in that time, the performance car market has changed drastically.
Revolutionary hybrid hypercars have come and gone, new competitors have entered the market and all-conquering estates have become supercar destroyers. Case in point, the Audi RS6 Avant.
Carfection recently decided to pit their RS6 against an orange 2017 GT-R and surprisingly, it managed to absolutely destroy Godzilla in three consecutive drag races.
On paper, the GT-R should be the quickest. It’s 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine is more powerful, the car weighs less and like the RS6, it also has all-wheel drive and a potent launch control system. Yet despite all of that, the RS6 easily came out the victor in these tests, rocketing off the line with truly phenomenal force and surely leaving the GT-R driver rather red-faced.