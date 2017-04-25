Watch Estonian Cops Ram And Knock Down BMW Biker To End High-Speed Chase

High speed chases represent a dangerous reality for everyone involved, including innocent bystanders, with the police often having to use extreme force to stop things from getting out of hand.
On Friday, April 21, a biker was caught doing 124mph (200km/h) in Tallinn, Estonia but when the police tried to stop him, he tried to evade the hand of law.
A police van started chasing the speeding BMW S1000RR which also carried a passenger, with the rider even driving off the road at some point to avoid another police car.
It was only when the rider started braking to enter a junction that the police officer decided it was time to put an end to this, ramming the bike with the van.
According to the uploader of the video, the biker had already had his license revoked for past speeding offenses, that’s why he tried to avoid the police. The second video shows the female passenger yelling at the police officers, calling them murderers among other things and trying to put the blame on them for the whole situation.
H/T To Pest!