Watch The Fastest BMW M3 E36 'Ring Lap Ever At 7:31

The BMW M4 GTS is the brand's fastest model around the famed Nurburgring Nordschleife. However, the following E36-generation M3 is also seriously impressive, recently lapping the circuit with a Bridge to Gantry time of 7 min 31 seconds.
Throughout its production run, the E36 M3 was offered with two different engines in Europe in pre-facelift and post-facelift guises. The initial model used a 3.0-liter naturally-aspirated straight-six engine delivering 286 PS (282 hp) and 236 lb-ft while the facelifted M3 in the video below has a slightly larger 3.2-liter mill offering up 321 PS (316 hp) and 258 lb-ft.
However, this is no standard E36 M3. The owner notes that it has been outfitted with KW suspension, a new 5-speed manual transmission rather than the standard 6-speed and rolls on a set of Dunlop Direzza tires.
Watching this Bimmer and the driver perform almost flawlessly around the dangerous track is quite a sight to behold.