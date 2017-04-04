Watch Giorgi Tevzadze In 40 Minutes Of BMW Driving Madness

Among all the street drifters who have put many lives at stake risking both personal safety and the integrity of their cars, not to mention breaking a ton of laws, one man stood out: Giorgi Tevzadze.
You may remember him from a few years ago, when he became a viral internet hit with his extreme (and reckless) driving on public roads.
However, even if he is not around anymore, after losing his life while riding shotgun in his car, a BMW M5 E39, his friends continue to commemorate him with videos such as this one, which bring the life and adventures of Georgian street drifters to our screens.
Some of the footage has been already covered, but there are also some never-before seen sequences of light crashes and police chases, and since not everyone speaks Russian, most of the small talk was subtitled, so sit back and watch 37 minutes and 38 seconds of absolute driving madness.