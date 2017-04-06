Watch Honda's Live Reveal Of The 2018 Civic Si Coupe & Sedan At 11AM EST

Honda will finally reveal the production version of the Civic SI this Thursday, April 6 on its YouTube channel.
Honda also confirmed that the new Civic SI will be available in Coupe and Sedan bodystyles, both of them to be revealed simultaneously.
The sportiest version of the Honda Civic this side of the Type-R is going to be powered by the company’s turbocharged 1.5-litre VTEC petrol engine mated to a manual six-speed gearbox.
We still don’t know how much power the engine will make but we do know that it will feature a limited-slip differential, an active steering system, stickier tires and a bespoke set of dampers.
These revisions are complimented by a sporty appearance, courtesy of a more aggressive front end, bigger wheels, a rear wing and an exhaust system that exits in the middle of the rear bumper.
Given that some people believe that the Type-R is looking almost too much for their liking, the new Honda Civic SI might prove to be the sweet spot of the range.
The live reveal of the 2018 Honda Civic SI will happen on Thursday, April 6 at 8:00 am PDT at honda.us/2017CivicSiReveal.