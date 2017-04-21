Watch Insane 1,233HP VW Golf Hit 186Mph Or 300km/h In A Blink Of An Eye

Boba Motoring have what is probably the most extreme Volkswagen Golf Mk2 out there, and they take advantage of every scenario to release more videos with it.
The latest clip shows this old compact hatch go from rest to nearly 186mph (300km/h) insanely fast, reaching almost 9,000 rpm during its sprint.
With 1,233 horses and 807lb-ft (1,094Nm) available on tap, from a highly modified 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, this VW Golf needs just 2.53 seconds to reach 62mph (100km/h), and it runs a quarter mile in 8.69sec.
With these numbers, it can smoke many modern hypercars, including some wearing the Koenigsegg badges, the trio of hybrids from Ferrari, Porsche and McLaren, and even the mighty Bugatti Veyron.
Moreover, a video animation pins the extreme Golf against some of today's hottest machines, including the BMW M5, Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador, Koenigsegg One:1, and Bugatti Chiron, suggesting that it's faster than all of them. Heck, it could even give that 1,600hp+ Nissan GT-R a run for its money too.