Watch Ken Block Trying To Break The Unbreakable 2017 Ford Raptor

If there was a list with cars created specifically for honing, the new 2017 Ford Raptor would certainly occupy one of the three first positions.
After all, the Raptor is basically a Baja racer for the road, only now it’s up to 500lbs (226kg) lighter than its much loved predecessor thanks to the all-aluminum body and high-strength steel frame which Ford claims is also much stronger.
The suspension is also upgraded, with the 2017 Raptor getting 44 percent larger Fox shocks with 3-inch shock canisters and nine-stage bypass damping, hydraulic bump stops to minimize bottoming out and an increased wheel travel by 0.8 inches at the front and 1.9 inches at the rear.
But the most important change over the previous Raptor is under the bonnet, where Ford ditched the old 6.2-litre V8 for the 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6 which makes 39 more horsepower and 76 more lb-ft of torque (450hp – 510lb-ft). Paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, the Raptor claims to always offer sensational performance on every terrain.
Motor Trend reviews the new 2017 Ford Raptor with the kind help of none other than mister Ken Block on the latest episode of Ignition.