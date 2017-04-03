Watch New Mercedes-AMG E63 S Go From 0 To 186mph In A Blistering 33.56s

Super sedans such as the 2017 Mercedes-AMG E63 are blurring the line between executive vehicles and true supercars.
They're not just cozy, spacious, tech-friendly and practical, but also mind-blowing fast, especially in their most potent form.
Before taking a look at the video, let us tell you that it reaches 62 mph (100 km/h) faster than the official number of 3.3 seconds, in just 3.24sec, and 124 mph (200 km/h) in 10.83sec, whereas the 186 mph (300 km/h) barrier is hit in 33.56sec.
Working in conjunction with the 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which still has a gear ready at 183 mph (295 km/h), the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine develops 604 horses (612 PS) and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque.
Mercedes-AMG's BMW M5 rival no longer comes with rear-wheel drive, but it does get a special 'Drift' mode that pushes the entire output to the rear axle, confusing bystanders and allowing it to go sideways elegantly.