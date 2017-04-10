Watch Out Escalade: Lincoln Teases All-New 2018 Navigator Ahead Of NY Show

Lincoln just dropped a shady image of what looks like the successor of the Navigator full-size luxury SUV.
The new Navigator will draw inspiration from the impressive gullwinged concept shown last year but don’t expect to see its huge gullwing doors reaching the production line.
It doesn’t matter though as the new big Lincoln is rumored to be a drastic departure from the current model, featuring an all-aluminum body to help it shed some of its colossal weight along with a tasty luxurious environment on the inside.
Powertrains will definitely include Ford’s 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6 and the 10-speed automatic transmission as well. There’s very little information about what else to expect from the new Navigator.
Rumors suggest that Lincoln wants to directly rival models like the Cadillac Escalade with the new Navigator, which means that an increase in its price tag is also imminent.
Lincoln will reveal the all-new Navigator at the New York Auto Show, so be patient and stay tuned.
We like to think some things are worth the wait. #NYIAS pic.twitter.com/f5cVKV7SwR— LincolnMotorCompany (@LincolnMotorCo) April 10, 2017