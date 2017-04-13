Watch Thieves Drive A Stolen Toyota Tundra Into A Gun Shop

Shocking CCTV has surfaced online showing a group of brazen thieves crashing a stolen Toyota Tundra into a gun shop before making off with multiple firearms in Zephyrhills, Florida.
The incident occurred early Sunday morning and was over in just 31 seconds. In surveillance footage, the blue Tundra can be seen smashing through the storefront at high speed before three masked thieves enter on foot behind.
All were wearing hoodies and one can be seen smashing the glass cases holding the guns with a hammer. He and an accomplice then hurriedly stash their bags with numerous hand guns while the third thief appears to run off holding a number of rifles and/or machine guns.
Unfortunately for the criminals, police believe they have discovered the identities of at least three and are offering a $2,500 reward to help catch them, reports ABC Action News.