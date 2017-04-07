Watch This And Explore Cuba's Automotive Culture

For decades, Cuba was cut off from much of the Western World due to the United States’ embargo on the small island nation. Although the embargo had many negative effects on Cuba, it did help to spawn one of the most unique automotive cultures anywhere in the world, as the video below explains.
Shot by the guys from Mighty Car Mods, the 31-minute video explores the thriving car scene in Cuba. With classic American cars from the 1950s and vehicles from Russia filling the nation’s streets, it is a true automotive time capsule and home to some seriously unique creations.
As the embargo of the 1960s restricted the importation of U.S. vehicles, that also meant locals couldn’t order spare parts for their U.S. built cars. The solution? Some innovative engineering where Cubans do whatever they can to ensure their cars keep on running. If that means sticking a screwdriver in the fuel lines or supporting an A-pillar with some sticky tape, then that’s what will be done.
Cuba is the home to many weird and wacky creations and if you have some free time, the video after the jump is definitely worth enjoying.