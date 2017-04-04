Watch What Happens When Lightning Strikes A Moving Car

You know that thing about lightning only striking the highest point in the area? Yeah, turns out that isn't always the case, as the driver of this car found out the hard way.
Just how it came to be captured on camera, we're not sure, but this smartphone video clearly shows a car in the middle of a city street getting struck by a bolt of lightning. Straight-up fire-and-brimstone stuff, this.
Fortunately cars roll around on non-conducting rubber tires, or who knows what might have happened to the occupants. As it is, the car looks (quite literally) like it's toast.
Though we don't know where the incident occurred, it looks to us more like somewhere in the Middle East than 1950s Hill Valley, California (where Back to the Future was set).
The spectacle was apparently enough to draw a large crowd of people, scrambling from every which direction.