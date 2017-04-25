Waymo To Get An Additional 500 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivans For Its Self-Driving Fleet

Google’s Waymo is getting an additional 500 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans for its well-known autonomous driving program.
The new batch of Pacificas will join the original 100 examples delivered by Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles, with Waymo outfitting them with its self-driving technology.
Together with the expansion of its test fleet, Waymo also announced that selected Phoenix residents will get the opportunity to experience an autonomous Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid through their newly launched early rider program.
“The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan is a versatile vehicle for our early rider program, which will give people access to our self-driving fleet to use every day, at any time,” said John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo. “This collaboration is helping both companies learn how to bring self-driving cars to market, and realize the safety and mobility benefits of this technology.”
“The collaboration between FCA and Waymo has been advantageous for both companies as we continue to work together to fully understand the steps needed to bring self-driving vehicles to market,” said Sergio Marchionne, CEO of FCA. “The addition of 500 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans is a further acknowledgement of the hard work put forth by both engineering teams.”
Those interested in finding out more information on Waymo’s early rider program can take a look at waymo.com/apply.