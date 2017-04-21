We Finally Found A Car The Silver Surfer Would Drive

Remember those renders from way back when we showed you all types of supercars or SUVs tailored to specific superheroes?
Well, it's obvious that you don't need to add hair to an Audi R8 or fins to a Toyota Mirai in order for your ride to remind you about someone like Wolverine or Aquaman.
Using a wrap is way easier and besides, it can be done in real life - like these examples from WrapStyle caught wearing Batman, Spider-Man and Superman duds.
What about a more pretentious hero? Pretentious in the sense that it's harder for somebody to create something in his image - you'd even be hard pressed to find a decent Silver Surfer t-shirt.
That said, this Brabus-tuned W213 Mercedes-Benz E-Class pulls it off rather well thanks to that chrome exterior. You probably don't want to be stuck behind it in traffic on a sunny day, but if you're a humanoid with metallic skin and cosmic powers, this may suite you just fine.
We also dig the tinted windows, taillights and red calipers. It's an ensemble.