We Hope Lynk & Co's 02 Sedan Looks As Impressive As Their New Concept, But It Probably Won't

A mysterious new concept sedan from China's Lynk & Co with scissor-style front and rear doors has emerged on the internet.
Other than these pictures taken by Fredrik Etoall for Lynk & Co and published by Adamsky Management, which show the unnamed vehicle from multiple angles, we have nothing else on the car.
Could it be a study previewing the 02 Sedan prototype we spied last week or something entirely different?
Let's take the first scenario. If this is the blueprint for the 02 Sedan, then the production car will only keep some vague styling features, as if you look at those spy images with the 02 Sedan from last week, you can see that the proportions are different and that the prototype isn't nearly as muscular as this concept.
The prototype seems to have a headlights-on-fenders design it borrowed from the 01 SUV, and while the concept does too, but we doubt the real thing will look as streamlined. As for those doors (sort of a gull-wing & suicide door combo) and that futuristic interior, again don't expect any of that stuff to end up in production - especially the doors.
We might have felt differently if the 02 Sedan was going to be an all-electric model, aimed at buyers who can afford to pay for such futuristic exterior and interior features. We suspect however that like the 01 SUV, the sedan might be getting a 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol unit, alongside a small electric motor.
As for the other scenario, while the Lynk & Co 02 Sedan might not look anything like this concept, there's still a chance the Chinese automaker builds something that will. We're saying this because they've already announced that aside from the 01 and 02 models, there will also be the "03" - so why not make a large premium saloon -possibly with futuristic looks? Then again, the 03 could just be a hatchback, as some reports suggested.
We'll just have to wait and see.
H/T to Bart Oostvogels/AutoRAI