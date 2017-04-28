West Coast Customs To Recreate First Ever Mitsubishi Model A Using An Outlander PHEV

Mitsubishi Motors North America announced its partnership with West Coast Customs to recreate the original Mitsubishi Model A, using the platform of an Outlander PHEV.
The purpose behind the whole project is to celebrate Mitsubishi’s centennial anniversary as it’s been 100 years since the world met the 1917 Model A.
“The Mitsubishi Model A is the vehicle that paved the way for many other unique and exciting models over the years and we're excited to re-design it with West Coast Customs,” said Francine Harsini, senior director, marketing at Mitsubishi North America.
“The Mitsubishi Model A will feature all the distinctive aspects of the 1917 vehicle, but will be built on the PHEV platform and offer the latest in automotive technology.”
The car is currently being built at West Coast Customs’ facilities in Burbank and is expected to be finished this summer, with its debut scheduled to take place on an episode of the ‘Inside West Coast Customs’ TV show.
“It is an incredibly exciting opportunity to be able to integrate the history of the original Mitsubishi Model A with the technology of current-day Mitsubishi vehicles to recreate the Mitsubishi Model A,” said West Coast Customs CEO and Founder, Ryan Friedlinghaus. “Team members in every department of West Coast Customs are super excited to be involved with this build - truly a piece of automotive history.”