What Engine Would You Stuff In This Boss 302 Mustang Project Car?

If you're a fan of the Boss 302 and have always wanted one, zeroing in on an engineless project car such as this one may be the most inexpensive way of joining the club.
Full disclosure, these cars are extremely popular with collectors, which is why the price on this one went up to $21,100 before bidding ended without meeting the seller's reserve. We've yet to see it reappear on ebay. It's not the cheapest used muscle car you can find, so let's just leave it at that.
Despite all the rust, cracked paint and the lack of a power unit, it should still be a heck of an adventure trying to restore this thing.
According to the ad, the car was built towards the end of '69, and came with a bright gold metallic exterior and a ginger blazer stripe cloth interior. It also had AM radio, a rear spoiler, shaker hood, sport slats and a tachometer.
The seller bought the car in 2015 from the second owner, who put a Boss 351 engine in it - which that same second owner then wanted to keep, so they ended up removing the power unit. Also, the car still has its original close ratio 4-speed manual, though the ratio was changed to 3.91 from 3.50 sometime in the 70's.
Whoever ends up buying this car will definitely need to invest a lot of money in order to return it to its former glory. However, any serious collector would probably jump at the chance to own something as special as a fully-restored Boss 302 Mustang.