What If The Mid-Engine Corvette C8 Looked Like This?

The mid-engine, C8 Corvette is surely one of the industry's worst kept secrets and even though Chevy has remained quiet about the vehicle, we all know it is coming to shake up the supercar industry.
The most recent reports indicate that GM will replace the Corvette C7 with the all-new model in early 2019 and there's a strong possibility it will adopt a similar styling language to the current car but in the overhauled body style. Corvette Forum has a couple of renderings that try to depict just this.
The designer behind the renderings created the C8's front fascia by taking cues from the current Corvette and mixing it with the headlights from those of previous Corvette Daytona Prototypes. Also included at the front are a set of large air intakes that adopt a similar angular design to the existing model.
Low-res spy photos of the new model haven't offered great insight into the design of the rear quarter panels or fascia. Consequently, the designer made the most of his artistic freedoms by incorporating quad tailpipes and LED taillights which appear thinner and have been flipped from those of the C7. The result may not immediately look the best, but the longer you look at it, the better it appears.
Would you be pleased if the C8 Corvette looks something like this? Or do you want to see a totally different design?