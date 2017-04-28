What If Porsche Gave The 918 Spyder FaceLift?

In real life, limited production specials like Porsche's 918 Spyder that was sold out long before production was complete, don't get facelifts, but what if Stuttgart had given its hypercar a mid-cycle style makeover?
Well, that's the hypothetical question that artist Aksyonov Nikita tried to answer with a digital exercise that brings a Mission E flair to the German hybrid exotic.
Notice the identical headlights to the study that debuted nearly two years ago, a more muscular hood, a reshaped front bumper, and an entirely new rear end that replaces the traditional taillights with two light strips that span across its entire width.
Since we're hypothesizing, Porsche being Porsche would pump new blood into the 4.6-liter V8 engine and electric motors that push out a combined output of 887hp and 940lb-ft (1,280Nm) of torque.
In this form, Porsche's contender to the Ferrari LaFerrari and McLaren P1 takes just 2.5 seconds to reach 62mph (100km/h), from a standstill, and will keep going up to an electronically limited top speed of 217mph (350km/h).