What Is Kia Planning With Xceed Trademark?

Automakers routinely file trademarks for all kinds of names, typically because they plan on using them for future vehicles or to simply prevent other companies adopting the same names.
Recently, Kia filed a trademark in Europe for the graphic representation of Xceed and it has left many guessing as to what the automaker is planning.
It comes shortly after Kia trademarked 'Stonic' and AutoGuide reports that the trademark is for the Xceed logo rather than the name itself. There’s a chance it could be used for a future Kia crossover.
Currently, Kia produces the Cee'd hatchback for certain markets and the name Xceed isn’t just a playful take on the word ‘exceed’ but the ‘X’ could make reference to a crossover, potentially one based around the Cee'd.
Whatever the case may be, expect to see something new from Kia in the not too distant future.