What Would You Do With This BMW 3.0 CS Shell?

From the late 1960s to the mid 1970s, BMW offered the "New Six" CS, internally known as the E9, a sports coupe that made a name for the Bavarian brand on the race track, especially with the 3.0 CSL, which earned the nickname, the "Batmobile", for its crazy aero-addenda.
BMW's touring car of that era was good to look at from the outside, it had a nice interior, it was comfortable, and great to drive thanks to the independent suspension. It was also fast for its time, as it used a 3.0-liter straight-six engine, producing from 120 to 200 horses.
Several models were put through their paces in FIA endurance championships throughout Europe in the 1970s, and their desirability was boosted furthermore by the fact that they could compete with the era's Maseratis and Aston Martins, without the huge price tag.
These days, a BMW 3.0 CS in proper condition can be had from upwards of $50,000, often going for more than $100,000 when restored, but this example is far from that as it was destroyed by fire.
The ad posted on Copart doesn't give any details on what happened, but judging by the look of the shell, it seems to retain its straight lines and all panels, some of which have been stored inside.
However, the interior is gone, and so is the glass, engine, transmission, wheels and other costly and possibly, very hard to find, parts, so returning it to its former glory could turn out to be trickier than it looks.
At the time of writing, no bidders have shown any interest for it, but if you would like to see it in person before deciding on whether it's worth saving, then you'll need to book a hotel room in Danville, Virginia, as this is where the car can be found.