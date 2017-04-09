What Would You Say To A Brown Lexus LFA For $645k?

The Lexus LFA may be remembered as one of the last great naturally aspirated supercars. Unfortunately Toyota doesn't make them anymore, but they still pop up now and again on the used car market.
Most of them we've seen came in colors like orange, yellow, or white. But those are just a few of the 28 colors that were available as standard on the LFA.
Of the 500 that were made, only one is said to have left the factory at Motomachi in brown pearl – an especially odd choice considering the orange interior... and that it wasn't made in the 1970s. Colors aside, it packs the same free-revving 4.8-liter V10 as any other LFA, kicking out 552 horsepower to the rear wheels through a six-speed, single-clutch sequential transmission.
With 1,074 miles on the clock, this 2012 model is currently listed for sale in Sharjah, the third largest city in the United Arab Emirates. Hyper Voitures FZC is asking $645,000 – which, in case you're wondering, is nearly twice the $375,000 sticker price it wore when new.
That's a handsome premium considering some of the others we've seen, but it's less than a tenth of what still others have had the chutzpah to charge. Maybe in time the rarity will prove worth the premium, but we wouldn't be surprised 50 years down the line to find it had been repainted another color, only to be returned to its original hue later in life.