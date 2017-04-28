When TechArt's GT Street R Gets Angry, It Does Do 0-62 MPH In 2.5 Sec

One of the things that makes something like TechArt's GT Street R a phenomenal car is that anybody can tap into its reservoir of power and accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) faster than you would in a McLaren P1.
That is the type of performance you can look forward to by purchasing the GT Street R 720 PS Powerkit from TechArt and having it installed on your Porsche 911 Turbo S.
In the hands of Youtuber Shmee150, this heavily tuned 911 made the sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.5 seconds, a result monitored and confirmed by a RaceLogic Vbox system.
He also mentions that this car was faster than his McLaren 675LT by half a second in similar conditions, and with 720 PS and 950 Nm (700 lb-ft) of torque on tap, it's no wonder.
It's also important to note that this powerkit has only recently been made available by TechArt and that customers that previously wanted a GT Street R conversion had to "settle" for either 600 PS or 620 PS - the latter offering a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 2.7 seconds.
So unlike somebody trying to extract every single drop of performance from a GT3 RS or a 911R, getting the 720 PS GT Street R to accelerate you as fast as possible in a straight line is easy thanks to the Turbo/Turbo S models having AWD systems.
Also, this thing looks sick.