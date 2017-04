When TechArt's GT Street R Gets Angry, It Does Do 0-62 MPH In 2.5 Sec

VIDEO

One of the things that makes something like TechArt's GT Street R a phenomenal car is that anybody can tap into its reservoir of power and accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) faster than you would in a McLaren P1.That is the type of performance you can look forward to by purchasing the GT Street R 720 PS Powerkit from TechArt and having it installed on your Porsche 911 Turbo S In the hands of Youtuber, this heavily tuned 911 made the sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.5 seconds, a result monitored and confirmed by a RaceLogic Vbox system.He also mentions that this car was faster than his McLaren 675LT by half a second in similar conditions, and with 720 PS and 950 Nm (700 lb-ft) of torque on tap, it's no wonder.It's also important to note that this powerkit has only recently been made available by TechArt and that customers that previously wanted a GT Street R conversion had to "settle" for either 600 PS or 620 PS - the latter offering a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 2.7 seconds.So unlike somebody trying to extract every single drop of performance from a GT3 RS or a 911R, getting the 720 PS GT Street R to accelerate you as fast as possible in a straight line is easy thanks to the Turbo/Turbo S models having AWD systems.Also, this thing looks sick.