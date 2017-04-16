Which Bentley's Faster: Continental GT V8 Or The Bentayga?

It appears that a friendly drag race between an entry-level Bentley Continental GT and a Bentayga can be remarkably close, as long as they race over a long enough distance, that is.
What some people may not realize about the current-generation Continental GT is that it's an extremely overweight car. Where the massive Bentayga weighs 2,440 kg (5,379 lbs), the GT is good for 2,370 kg (5,224 lbs) of its own.
So with just 70 kg (154 lbs) between them, power and torque become very important once they get off the line. So how do they stack up? The W12-powered Bentayga packs 608 PS and 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) of torque, and is able to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds before maxing out at 301 km/h (187 mph).
The Continental GT on the other hand has a smaller 4.0-liter V8, good for 507 PS and 660 Nm (486 lb-ft) of torque. It can hit 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and max out at around 303 km/h (188 mph).
Rationally speaking, the Bentayga is quicker only because it's got roughly 100 extra horses and way more torque helping it push forward. So yes, it does get the jump on the Continental off the line, as you'll be able to see in this video from AutoTopNL.
That said, watch what happens when the cars pass 250 km/h (155 mph).