White House To Cut EPA Testing Funds And Hit Automakers With Higher Fees

A U.S. government document has revealed that the Trump administration could slash most of the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget for light-vehicle and fuel-economy testing and seek to raise auto industry fees to pay for certain testing.
In a March 21 budget document obtained by The Washington Post, the Trump administration has proposed eliminating $48 million in federal funding for EPA testing, representing a 99 per cent cut.
Additionally, the proposed plan would see 168 of 308 full-time jobs at the EPA cut and overall, 31 per cent of the EPA’s entire budget could be cut.
Speaking about the plan, EPA spokesman John Konkus told Automotive News “We know we can effectively serve the taxpayers and protect the environment. While many in Washington insist on greater spending, EPA is focused on greater value and real results.”
What the plan means is that automakers and engine manufacturers themselves would have to foot the bill for emissions testing. According to the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers which represents many of the country’s largest carmakers, this could result in delays in having new vehicles certified for sale.
In the fallout of VW’s dieselgate scandal, the EPA stepped up its investigations of carmakers to ensure they were reporting accurate emissions figures.