Who Said There's No Such Thing As A Cheap McLaren?

The prospect of owning a McLaren like the new 720S is enticing, but the vast majority of us can't afford the quarter-million-dollar price of admission. So what's a budget-restricted fan of these British supercars to do?
Well, you could try and stretch to the 570S that, starting at $185k, is (relatively) more affordable. You could pick up a used 12C for little over $150k. Or you could take this one home for a song. But we wouldn't recommend it. At least, not if you're planning on actually driving it. Or displaying it, for that matter.
Up for auction on wrecked-car clearinghouse Copart is a 2015 McLaren 650S Spider in Mantis Green (as they'd call it in Woking). But as you can see, it's a little worse for the wear.
Someone appears to have crashed this roadster pretty hard, completely caving in the front end. It's also listed as having some other minor dents and scratches elsewhere on the body, though that's clearly negligible in comparison to the front end that's obviously seen better days. Oh, and all the front airbags have deployed, so those would need to be replaced as well.
Located in Miami, the crashed McLaren is offered for $110,000. Or you could take your chances by placing a bid: with just two days left, the auction hasn't gone past $225 or met the reserve price.