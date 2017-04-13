Whoa! Electric Lucid Air Completes First High Speed Test At 217 MPH

Lucid Motors completed the first high-speed stability tests of the upcoming electric Air and the results are really impressive to say the least.
The company took its Alpha Speed prototype to TRC Ohio’s 7.5-mile oval test track for high-speed evaluation and testing the Air’s stability and thermal management.
Lucid tells us that the Air Alpha prototype’s electric powertrain was software-limited to 217mph (350km/h), a speed that the vehicle easily reached during the test.
We already know that the Lucid Air promises to offer 1,000hp of combined power from its two electric motors, with the company to offer a 100kWh battery pack as standard and a bigger 130kWh battery pack as an option.
“A larger battery, capable of storing large quantities of energy, can release energy at a greater rate. In addition, a larger electric motor is proven to be more efficient than a smaller motor. The result is a wonderful blend of maximum efficiency when needed and blistering performance when desired,” says Lucid on its official blog.
Lucid Motors is expected to become one of Tesla’s biggest rivals when the Air hits the market. After all, many people working for Lucid are actually ex-Tesla employees, including the company’s chief technology officer Peter Rawlinson who is also the former chief engineer of the Model S.