Will BMW Surprise Us With New M4 CS In Shanghai?

A pair of sketches surfaced online allegedly teasing a new version of the BMW M4 ahead of a Shanghai Motor Show debut.
If BMW is going to show the world a new variant of the M4, then that’s going to be the CS, a hotter version of the regular model but not as hot as the limited -and sold-out- GTS.
We weren’t able to confirm the originality of these sketches though, but Bimmerpost seems to believe they are official teasers coming from BMW China.
These sketches reveal some of the design details of the new CS, with the front end getting a pair of the facelifted headlights, a unique front splitter and the hood straight from the limited GTS model.
The new BMW M4 CS will ride on the brand’s new 763M alloy wheels while the rear end features a set of OLED taillights and a ducktail spoiler on the boot.
Back in February, a set of grainy images were leaked, showing the new M4 CS fully naked during a promo shoot and certainly the details of these sketches point straight to that direction.
Power is expected to be slightly raised beyond the 444hp currently offered by the Competition models while the chassis will use components from the hardcore GTS for added performance on the road.
If the teasers prove to be the real deal, then expect a full reveal in the next two days, when the Shanghai Motor Show will open its gates.