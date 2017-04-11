Will The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Have 1,023 HP?

Just a couple of days ago, the first official image of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon leaked online and now, apparent power figures for the car have been published.
Although the authenticity of these figures, announced by Instagrammer The Darkest Ride, cannot be confirmed, they could very well be legitimate and if they are, the Demon will push the Challenger into entirely new territory.
It is reported that the muscle car will have three different power modes for its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. The first will deliver 757 hp, the second a total of 815 hp and the third a Bugatti Veyron-beating 1,023 hp.
That third and last power mode will only be achievable if the owner options a $3,000 Performance Control Module, the car is running on race fuel that is 100 octane or better and Drag Mode has been initiated. Out of the box, the Demon is said to achieve 9-second quarter mile passes in Power Mode 3.
Beyond its insane power figures, the Demon will also weigh 200 pounds less than the Hellcat, have twice as much grip, 35 per cent more launch force and be delivered with street-legal drag radials.
Stay tuned for more details about the car in the coming days before its New York Auto Show debut.