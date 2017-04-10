Workshop 5001’s Narrow-Body Porsche 911 Is One Fine Piece Of Kit

In a world where air-cooled Porsches are only climbing up in value, it’s only natural to witness some truly stunning reborn examples of the classic 911.
One of these examples is Workshop 5001’s first finished car, a 1973 Porsche 911 which was subjected to a really thorough, bare-metal restoration process, before becoming one of the the most impressive hot rod versions we’ve seen of the iconic Porsche.
Workshop 5001 wants to distinguish themselves in the arguably crowded market of Porsche restorers by claiming that instead of applying the same recipe over and over again, they treat each project individually, evolving the car into the owner’s personal dream.
This Nardo Grey narrow-body 911 is now powered by a 3.4-litre twin-plug flat-six engine with over 300hp, features a bespoke KW three-way adjustable suspension while the chassis is the product of thousands of hours of work by some of the best in the business.
And we’re not forgetting that set of steel wheels, which blend perfectly with the whole Porsche classic ethos. Is it as good to drive as it is to look at? Drivetribe’s Jethro Bovingdon finds out in the video linked below.