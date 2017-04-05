Would You Drive Your Lamborghini Miura In The Snow?

Lamborghini Winter Driving Academy proves that the brand's modern bulls can cope with snow and ice, but does this apply to older supercars too?
Well, we cannot guarantee that the entire range of marvelous vehicles made by the Italian company over the years have what it takes to be used in sub-freezing temperatures, but one iconic model seemingly can - the Miura.
In fact, a video posted by Kidston on Vimeo tells the tale of the former Shah of Iran, who loved his Lamborghini Miura so much that he used it as a daily driver, even when it snowed. The man overcame his fear of not having the right amount of traction, and eventually fitted his prized jewel with a set of winter tires too.
The footage shows the actual supercar used by the Shah put through its paces, and even if the crew behind the cameras hopes that 'it inspires you', we suggest not to replicate what you see here, and to simply sit back and enjoy one of the greatest vehicles ever produced out of its comfort zone.