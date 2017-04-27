Would You Invest Almost $22 Million Into These Two LaFerraris?

Looking into a hybrid hypercar such as the Ferrari LaFerrari requires a multi-million dollar budget, with some examples having already reached an eight-digit sum.
As absurd as it may sound, two units of the Italian-made machine were listed on Mobile, here and here, for a €10 million price tag each, which equals to $10,910,000 at the current exchange rates, or almost $22 million combined.
Currently located in Luxembourg, the red LaFerrari was made in 2014, and has 1,700km (1,056 miles) on the clock, whereas the white one, which can be found in the United Kingdom, is one year younger, and was barely driven, as its odo reads just 210km (130 miles).
If they indeed sell for this ridiculous amount, then they will make another example, which was up for grabs some two years ago, for what was then considered to be an almost impossible asking price - $5 million, a true bargain, beating investing into real estate, or stocks.
What is believed to be the most expensive Ferrari LaFerrari ever sold changed hands during the Monterey Car Week, last summer, for $4.7 million.