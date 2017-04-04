There's A Wrecked 2017 Acura NSX For Sale At Salvage Yard

Deliveries of the 2017 Acura NSX may have only commenced last year but unfortunately, one example in the U.S. has already been badly damaged in a crash and is up for auction in California.
At the time of writing, the highest bid for the online auction sat at $72,500, almost exactly half the vehicle’s base retail price. However, don’t get too excited just yet.
While Copart says that the vehicle still runs and can move under its own power, the images alone may not show all of the damages the Japanese supercar sustained.
The front-end damage appears purely cosmetic with a new hood, bumper, grille and headlights needed, but if the two electric motors up front were harmed in the crash, they could prove incredibly expensive to repair.
Alongside the visible damage at the front, the NSX also includes a number of bumps and bruises at the rear end including on the bumper and taillights. The driver’s side airbag has also been deployed.
Members on the NSX Prime forums claim that the owner has already ordered a new NSX, presumably after a fairly hefty insurance payout.