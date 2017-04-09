Yea Or Nay? Ferrari FXX K, McLaren P1 GTR, Porsche 918 And Bugatti Chiron Pose As Shooting Brakes

On today's episode of 'let's do something crazy to a hypercar', we have a series of shooting brake conversions that will never, ever happen in real life for reasons we all understand.
Imagined by YasidDesign, the track-only hypercar beasts that bear McLaren's and Ferrari's signatures on them offer a different perspective by having their roofs elongated and covering the engine compartments.
What's that you say about engine heat and the practicality / purpose of having a luggage area above the powertrain? That's a rhetorical question, of course.
Porsche may not have a similar proposal to fight the P1 GTR and FXX K, but the 'regular' 918 Spyder is good enough for this paint job. It too has been penned as a Shooting Brake, but unlike the other two, it also comes in a delicious Martini Racing livery.
For the final trick, the Photoshop manipulator didn’t pull a rabbit out of a hat, but a Bugatti Chiron. And there you have it. Remember folks, this was just done for kicks - don't take it too seriously...