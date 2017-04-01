Yellow Pagani Zonda Cinque Takes Over The Streets Of LA

There were only ten Pagani Zondas ever adorned with the Cinque badge, five coupes and five roadsters.
As with everything it creates, Pagani easily sold all ten, but none of them were originally purchased by buyers in the United States. However, late last year, the one and only bright green Zonda Coupe was purchased and imported into the U.S. and shortly after, the part owner of iLusso also welcomed the yellow Cinque Roadster to his fleet.
Filmed below cruising along the streets of California, the Italian hypercar attracts a lot of attention. As a matter of fact, even a police officer was filmed pulling the car over, probably because he was so stunned at what he was looking at.
Power for the car comes from a naturally-aspirated 7.3-liter V12 engine pumping out 669 hp. All of that power is sent to the rear wheels courtesy of a semi-automatic transmission.