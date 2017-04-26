Yep, The 800HP Yenko Camaro SC Is An Unrestrained Monster

While some like to have their vehicles modified with bold new bodywork, big spoilers and custom wheels, others prefer to retain a car's standard looks but tweak its internals. The Yenko Camaro SC provides the best of both worlds.
Unveiled at the end of January, the Yenko Camaro is based around a run-of-the-mill Camaro SS but has been comprehensively upgraded by Speciality Vehicle Engineering (SVE) who have been licensed to use the Yenko name.
Whereas a typical SS relies on a naturally-aspirated V8 engine, Yenko's custom creation includes the installation of a supercharger, aluminium pistons, CNC ported and polished cylinder heads, a forged steel crankshaft and LT4 fuel injectors. This results in 800 hp and 750 lb-ft of torque, making the Yenko 345 hp more powerful than a standard Camaro SS and giving it a 93 hp edge over a Challenger SRT Hellcat.
A couple of days ago, Subaruwrxfan on YouTube had the chance to jumped behind the wheel of a black Yenko and is understandably flabbergasted by just how insanely fast it is. If you apply just a tiny bit too much throttle, the rear wheels start spinning like there's no tomorrow, certainly making for an interesting driving experience.