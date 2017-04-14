You Won’t Believe How Much People Are Willing To Pay For This Pile Of VW Junk

Normally when you see a vehicle in this condition, your only option is to take it to the nearest junkyard.
But not this rusty pile of junk, as it’s shaped in the form of the popular VW Bus. And since this used to be a 23-window Bus, you guessed it, it’s offered for sale.
The car is in such poor condition that finding a single body panel that hasn’t been rotted is just not possible and yet, the seller believes it’s a viable restoration project.
“We all see that these buses are consistently bringing 150k-200k plus once fully restored proving this to be a very worthwhile and profitable restoration,” says the seller on his eBay advert. “Every panel needed for restoration on this bus is available fortunately.”
It’s true, fully restored Buses have exchanged hands for unbelievable sums the past few years, but the market shows signs of slowing down lately, at least at the very top end of the spectrum.
The car pictured here basically has no floors, with the photos provided revealing that there isn’t much left to work with, apart from one very important thing: the original VIN and M-code plates.
With five days left for the auction to end at the time of writing, the leading bid is $10,000 which sounds like a lot for an ex-car like this but apparently not for some people out there.
H/T To BaT!