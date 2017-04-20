Your Chance To Acquire A Near Brand New Porsche 911 R Is Coming Up At Villa d'Este

911s have always commanded a loyal following, but amidst all the countless variants offered over the years, few have drummed up the kind of enthusiasm as the 911 R released last year.
Only 991 examples were made available, and they were all snapped up rather quickly. So if you've been waiting for your chance to pick one up for yourself, we're glad to report that it's coming up.
At its upcoming sale on Lake Como during the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este next month, RM Sotheby's will auction off one such example – and a rather splendid one at that.
Decked out in silver with green stripes and that delicious houndstooth upholstery, this 235th example made has fewer than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on the odometer and is listed in “virtually as-new condition.” Of course it packs the 500-horsepower, naturally aspirated 4.0-liter boxer six from the GT3 RS, paired with a six-speed manual to offer the ultimate purist's driving experience, and was specified wit the optional 90-liter fuel tank.
It's been in the hands of one (apparently fastidious) owner in Italy since it was built, but with prices soaring far above the $185k that Porsche charged for these originally, it's bound to fetch a pretty penny or two. Check it out in the gallery of images below snapped by Cymon Taylor for RM Sotheby's.