Your Next Ford Vehicle Could Have Bamboo In It

We kid you not, Ford are actually experimenting with sustainable materials to use throughout the interior of their next generation cars, and bamboo is at the top of the list.
One of the strongest materials abundant in nature and which can grow up to 3 feet a day, bamboo is already used in the construction industry, furniture, and even in restaurants as food.
"Bamboo is amazing. It's strong, flexible, totally renewable, and plentiful in China and many other parts of Asia", commented Ford's Nanjing Research & Engineering Center's Engineering Supervisor, Janet Yin.
Ford has been testing bamboo for the past several years, evaluating its ability to be used in vehicle interiors, combining it with plastic, and has found that it performs better than other tested synthetic and natural fibers. Moreover, the team also heated it up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit (100 degrees Celsius), to make sure that it can maintain its integrity.
While tests on bamboo continue, the Blue Oval is also looking at other sustainable and recycled materials. Recently, Ford announced it is working with Jose Cuervo to explore the use of the tequila producer’s agave plant byproduct to develop more sustainable bioplastics for use in their cars.