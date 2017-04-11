Zotye's Concept S Is A Lamborghini Urus Copy For China

Chinese automaker Zotye, perhaps best known for building the SR9, a blatant copy of the Porsche Macan, will unveil a new concept heavily inspired by the Lamborghini Urus at this month’s Shanghai Auto Show.
Previewed by two rather appalling sketches, the vehicle, dubbed the Concept S, adopts a side profile and rear end almost identical to the Urus. That includes the same doors, squared wheel arches, a similar taillight configuration and the same rear bumper, though outfitted with six tailpipes.
Credit where credit’s due, the front end of the Zotye Concept S is more distinctive, even if the company’s rendering isn’t very life-like (check out the rear wheel!). Included in the design are a set of small and sharp headlights attached to slim air intakes and a front bumper that may have been inspired by the Urus but is quite a bit different.
Based on the company’s previous disregard for trademarks and copyrights, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Concept S spawn a production car shaped just like the Urus.