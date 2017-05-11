0-155mph In A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is More Impressive Than It Looks

Some two months have passed since the facelifted Porsche 911 GT3 debuted in Geneva, but we pretty much know everything there is about it.
From the video reviews that found it to be miles better than its predecessor, to its 7 minutes and 12 seconds time to lap the Nurburgring.
But how long does it take for the PDK flavored GT3 to go from rest to 155mph (250km/h) with launch control? Well, according to this short film put together by MotorsportMagazine, not that long, and once it reaches that speed, it will have two more gears left allowing it to top out at 197mph (318km/h).
The official 0-62mph (100km/h) sprint time provided by Porsche is 3.4sec with the PDK, while the 6-speed manual variant, which is 37lbs (17kg) lighter, can do it in 3.9sec, but keep your right foot down long enough in the latter, and the speedometer will eventually indicate 199mph (320km/h).
At its heart, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 uses a 4.0-liter flat-six naturally aspirated engine, which pushes out 500PS and 338lb-ft (458Nm) of torque. The lump may be the same size as the one from the GT3 RS and 911 R, but it's actually based on the units used on the 911 GT3 R and 911 RSR racers.