1,000 HP Porsche 911 GT2 Is As Insane As It Gets

If you had $300,000 burning a hole in your pockets, you could easily pick up a McLaren 650S Spider and enjoy one of Britain’s finest performance cars. Alternatively, you could have this, a satanic Porsche 911 GT2 that appears to have arisen from the depths of hell.
Currently for sale courtesy of McLaren Scottsdale, this 2002 GT3 has been modified within an inch of its life and makes 911s from Gemballa appear restrained. From the exterior to the interior and the powertrain, this car is unlike any other.
No information has been provided about who was the mastermind behind the project but the dealership says that about $700,000 has been spent on the build.
Inevitably, most of that money has been spent on transforming the GT2’s underpinnings so its twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine produces over 1,000 hp, more than double the car’s standard power output and inevitably enough to leave any modern McLaren for dead.
The exterior has also been overhauled with almost every single body panel new. This includes the remodelled front and rear fascias, the huge roof scoop, custom wheels and a rear wing that’s reminiscent of those from RWB.
Spending $299,000 on a car isn’t something many people can do and for many of those that can, we can’t imagine this GT2 is all that appealing. However, for those that want to stand out, it’s hard to beat this German bruiser.