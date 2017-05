$13 Million Rolls-Royce Sweptail May Be Most Expensive New Car Ever

Video

Hot on the heels of the Rolls-Royce Sweptail premiering at Villa d'Este , it has emerged that the one-off is possibly the most expensive new car ever built.Some rumors suggest that the owner who commissioned the unique Rolls spent a casual 10 million pounds ($12.8 million) on it. While speaking to the press at the event, chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos denied the rumors but did say it was “substantially expensive, substantially expensive,”reports.If the quoted price tag is indeed accurate, it would likely be the highest sum ever paid for a new car, even after taking inflation into account. It would also make $3+ million hypercars like the Pagani Huayra BC , Bugatti Chiron and custom Koenigseggs seem like bargains.The Sweptail features the same underpinnings as a regular Phantom Coupe and has bespoke interior and exterior styling inspired by Rolls-Royce models from the 1920s and luxury yachts. When viewed from the front, the most obvious change is the addition of a huge grille said to be one of the largest ever fitted to a modern-day car to wear the Spirit of Ecstasy. The front also includes new lights and a redesigned bumper.Both the rear and cabin are also dramatically different to a Wraith or any other Rolls. One interesting element of the interior is that at the press of a button, a bottle of champagne rises from the rear.You can catch a look of the Rolls from the Villa d'Este in the video below, courtesy of YouTuber Effspot.