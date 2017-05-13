$13 Million Rolls-Royce Sweptail May Be Most Expensive New Car Ever

Hot on the heels of the Rolls-Royce Sweptail premiering at Villa d'Este, it has emerged that the one-off is possibly the most expensive new car ever built.
Some rumors suggest that the owner who commissioned the unique Rolls spent a casual 10 million pounds ($12.8 million) on it. While speaking to the press at the event, chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos denied the rumors but did say it was “substantially expensive, substantially expensive,” Car Magazine reports.
If the quoted price tag is indeed accurate, it would likely be the highest sum ever paid for a new car, even after taking inflation into account. It would also make $3+ million hypercars like the Pagani Huayra BC, Bugatti Chiron and custom Koenigseggs seem like bargains.
The Sweptail features the same underpinnings as a regular Phantom Coupe and has bespoke interior and exterior styling inspired by Rolls-Royce models from the 1920s and luxury yachts. When viewed from the front, the most obvious change is the addition of a huge grille said to be one of the largest ever fitted to a modern-day car to wear the Spirit of Ecstasy. The front also includes new lights and a redesigned bumper.
Both the rear and cabin are also dramatically different to a Wraith or any other Rolls. One interesting element of the interior is that at the press of a button, a bottle of champagne rises from the rear.
You can catch a look of the Rolls from the Villa d'Este in the video below, courtesy of YouTuber Effspot.