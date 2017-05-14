$16,850 Could Buy You A New Focus, Or A Completely Burned Lamborghini Murcielago

This 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 doesn’t fall under the average car restoration project, but that hasn’t stopped the seller from asking a small fortune for it.
At $16,850, the price hasn’t attracted any bidders at the time of writing, and it's not hard to see why, as paying it would land you a severely beat up shell of what used to be Sant'Agata Bolognese's finest supercar.
Despite being totally ruined by fire, and having countless parts missing, the exotic is accompanied by a Lamborghini salvage paper, and it comes together with the scissor doors.
If the ad has somehow convinced you to spend your life savings on trying to bring this Murcielago back to life, then the vendor can have you covered with some of the parts, as besides this pile of metal, he also has a 6.2-liter V12 engine, from a 2006 Murcielago, on sale, for which he is asking $24,750.
The guy doesn’t go by the username LamborghiniDismantler for nothing, as he also has an impressive collection of components for cars made by the Raging Bull, and for other high-end exotics, which he is willing to let go separately, for the right price.