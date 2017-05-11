1990 Jaguar XJS V12 Convertible Is Class Personified

With a bidding war for this V12-powered XJS already under way, potential buyers should hurry if they hope to land themselves a British classic that's said to be in good working condition.
The Bring a Trailer ad states that the car is supposedly stock and original aside from having an aftermarket stereo, as well as a new fuel pump and partial tune up - initially it was donated to a charity in non-running condition, but is said to work now thanks to the maintenance.
As you can see, this XJS isn't exactly in mint condition, and yet it features a gold "growler" emblem on the bonnet and 15" wheels, Firestone tires, functional fabric soft-top, heated leather seats with contrasting piping and adjustable lumbar support, and a color-matched leather shifter knob.
Powering this car is a 5.3-liter V12 engine with just under 46,000 miles (74,000 km) on the clock. The power unit was originally rated at 263 HP and 278 lb-ft (377 Nm) of torque, and is still paired to its original 4-speed automatic transmission.
Furthermore, the car is registered through August 2017 and has a full-size spare wheel, tire change tools and its owner's books. At this time, the highest bid is up to just $1,990, so get it while it's hot!